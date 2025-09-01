Ciudad

Multas más caras: cruzar en rojo o circular sin VTV puede costar hasta $1.606.000

por mdphoy

El Gobierno de la provincia de Buenos Aires actualizó el monto de la unidad fija (UF) para las multas por infracciones de tránsito y ahora cruzar un semáforo en rojo o circular sin VTV puede costar hasta $1.606.000.

Las multas, que van de la mano de la suba del precio de la nafta, tuvieron un ajuste para los meses de septiembre-octubre del 11,9% en comparación al bimestre anterior. En lo que va del año, de acuerdo al análisis de DIB, la suba que va de la mano del valor del litro de nafta Premium en la estación del Automóvil Club ubicada en La Plata fue del 20,2%.

De esta manera, para el próximo bimestre cruzar un semáforo en rojo, exceder la velocidad permitida, circular sin cobertura de seguro o sin VTV puede costar hasta $1.606.000, mientras que estacional en un lugar inadecuado hasta $160.600.

A cuánto pasan los nuevos valores de las multas de tránsito:

– Exceso de velocidad: entre $240.900 y $1.606.000 (entre 150 y 1.000 UF)

– No utilización de cascos en las motos o cinturones de seguridad en el vehículo: entre $80.300 y $160.600 (entre 50 y 100 UF)

– Pasar un semáforo en rojo: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)

– Circular a contramano: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)

– Por girar a la izquierda en zonas prohibidas: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)

– Mal estacionamiento: entre $80.300 y $160.600 (entre 50 y 100 UF)

– Conducir alcoholizado: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)

– Negarse a realizar un test de alcoholemia: entre $803.000 y $1.927.200 (entre 500 y 1.200 UF).

– Por circular con la VTV vencida: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)

– Por manejar sin contar con la edad reglamentaria: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)

– Por manejar sin habilitación: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)

– Por circular sin la documentación: entre $80.300 y $160.600 (entre 50 y 100 UF)

– Por circular sin cobertura de seguro: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)

– Por circular sin el comprobante del seguro: entre $80.300 y $160.600 (entre 50 y 100 UF)

– Por circular con exceso de ocupantes: entre $80.300 y $160.600 (entre 50 y 100 UF). (DIB)

