Multas más caras: cruzar en rojo o circular sin VTV puede costar hasta $1.606.000

A cuánto pasan los nuevos valores de las multas de tránsito:
– No utilización de cascos en las motos o cinturones de seguridad en el vehículo: entre $80.300 y $160.600 (entre 50 y 100 UF)
– Pasar un semáforo en rojo: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)
– Circular a contramano: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)
– Por girar a la izquierda en zonas prohibidas: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)
– Mal estacionamiento: entre $80.300 y $160.600 (entre 50 y 100 UF)
– Conducir alcoholizado: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)
– Negarse a realizar un test de alcoholemia: entre $803.000 y $1.927.200 (entre 500 y 1.200 UF).
– Por circular con la VTV vencida: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)
– Por manejar sin contar con la edad reglamentaria: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)
– Por manejar sin habilitación: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)
– Por circular sin la documentación: entre $80.300 y $160.600 (entre 50 y 100 UF)
– Por circular sin cobertura de seguro: entre $481.800 y $1.606.000 (entre 300 y 1.000 UF)
– Por circular sin el comprobante del seguro: entre $80.300 y $160.600 (entre 50 y 100 UF)
– Por circular con exceso de ocupantes: entre $80.300 y $160.600 (entre 50 y 100 UF). (DIB)